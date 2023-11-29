Fans react to Prasidh Krishna’s unwanted record in AUS vs IND T20I

MUMBAI: India pacer Prasidh Krishna bagged an unwanted record during the third Twenty20 international (T20I) against Australia in Guwahati.

Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 104 as Australia pulled off a stunning chase of 223 in the third T20I against India to stay alive in the series with a five-wicket win.

The swashbuckling batsman struck his 100 in 47 balls and completed the win with a six and three fours on the final four balls off the 20th over in Guwahati.

It was Glenn Maxwell’s fourth T20I century as he joined Rohit Sharma with most tons in the format and the knock eclipsed a 123 by Ruturaj Gaikwad in India’s 222-3.

His 47-ball hundred was the joint fastest in the format for an Australian batsman alongside Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.

Australia, who won the ODI World Cup after beating hosts India in the final earlier this month, still trail the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20 on Friday in Raipur.

Glenn Maxwell, in his 100th T20 international and his last of the series before he flies back home, struck eight fours and eight sixes and put on an unbeaten 91-run stand with skipper Matthew Wade, who hit 28.

While Maxwell ran away with all the applause, India’s Prasidh Krishna was at the receiving end.

The right-arm pacer conceded 68 runs in his quota of four overs, creating a record for leaking most runs by an Indian bowler in a T20 International match. He broke the record of Yuzvendra Chahal during the clash against Australia.

His expensive spell seems to be one of the major reasons of the defeat. Here is how fans trolled the pacer.

