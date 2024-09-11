India’s Sourav Ganguly on Pakistan cricket team’s downfall

Pakistan Cricket recently faced a lot of criticism after their humiliating 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh in a Test series.

Pakistan lost both matches against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi stadium, the first one by 10 wickets and the second Test by six wickets.

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly lashed out at Pakistan cricket, urging the stakeholders to take a look at what is going wrong with the side.

“I see a genuine dearth of talent in the country. Every time we think of Pakistan, we remember Miandad, Wasim, Waqar, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, and Younis Khan,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Indian private tv.

“That’s the memory of Pakistan for us, but that doesn’t win matches in the modern generation of cricket. Every generation has to produce outstanding players to win, and when I look at Pakistan in world cricket — I saw them in the West Indies World Cup, in India during the World Cup, and now after the Bangladesh series loss — there is a dearth of talent in that country,” he added.

Furthermore, the former India skipper clarified that he does not want to disrespect Pakistan cricketers but Pakistan which known for some great players in the past, misses that quality in the current side.

“The people connected with the sport in Pakistan will have to look into it. I’m not saying this with disrespect. Pakistan of the old had some great cricketers, which I don’t see in this squad,” Ganguly said.