India’s underworld suspected to be behind Lahore’s Johar Town blast: sources  

LAHORE: Investigators have found a role of India’s underworld in the bomb blast at Lahore’s Johar Town after it emerged that it helped secure the release of Peter Paul David from a prison in a Middle Eastern country, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to sources privy to the investigations currently being carried out in connection with the Johar Town blast, Peter Paul David has shared during the probe that he was imprisoned in a Middle Eastern country when the Indian underworld secured his release from the prison.

“The underworld approached him and offered to play a role in his release,” they said adding that seven other Pakistanis were also helped in securing their release through the same network.

The sources said that security officials have launched a search for seven other Pakistanis in order to probe them regarding their connection with the criminal elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Monday that all terrorists involved in the blast in Lahore’s Johar Town have been arrested.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Punjab inspector general of police, the chief minister revealed that a “hostile intelligence agency” was involved in the explosion that killed three people and injured 22 others.

Terming the arrests of the suspects a “big success” of the Punjab government, CM Buzdar said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) identified them within 16 hours and in the last four days, all the terrorists were arrested during raids in different parts of the country.

“It transpired that a hostile spy agency was behind the attack,” he disclosed, adding it provided financial help to the network that carried out the attack.

The chief minister said he himself went to inquire after the injured people following the Johar Town blast.