India’s WTC final hopes ‘extremely slim,’ says ex-cricketer

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has expressed serious doubts over the national team’s chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 final, following a crushing 0-2 series defeat to South Africa.

The Proteas sealed the series in Guwahati with a commanding 408-run victory, ending a 25-year wait for a Test series win on Indian soil and leaving India reeling on the points table.

The back-to-back defeats mark India’s fourth loss in the current WTC cycle, dropping them to fifth place with a points percentage of 48.15.

With just nine Tests remaining in the cycle, India are not scheduled to play another Test until they tour Sri Lanka in August 2026.

Their remaining fixtures include an away series in New Zealand and a five-Test home series against Australia in 2027.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra admitted that India’s qualification scenario looks bleak.

He highlighted the improbability of a 5-0 home sweep against Australia, which would be necessary to significantly boost India’s points tally.

“We’re currently fifth in the WTC standings, and I don’t believe we’ll make it to the final. If we qualify, it will be a miracle,” Chopra said.

“We have an upcoming series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, New Zealand in New Zealand, and then five Tests against Australia at home.

“Winning all five matches against Australia seems almost impossible. With less than 50 percent of the points, it’s not looking great for us.”

South Africa’s series triumph propelled them to second place with a points percentage of 75, while Australia continue to lead the table with a perfect 100 percent, having won all four of their matches.

Sri Lanka occupy third with 66.67 percent, followed by Pakistan at 50 percent.

India now face a steep challenge, needing to win the majority of their remaining fixtures just to have a realistic chance of making the WTC final in 2027.