IndiGo flight cancellations: Refund rights of passengers explained

IndiGo’s operations went into a third consecutive day of severe disruption on December 4, with more than 175 flights cancelled as of Thursday morning — over 300 since the crisis began — due to the combined impact of new pilot fatigue rules, adverse weather, and technical issues.

India’s largest airline is struggling to stabilise its network, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major airports including Delhi and Mumbai. The ongoing chaos has raised concerns over airline preparedness, operational planning, and passenger rights.

In a statement issued on December 3, IndiGo apologised for the “compounding impact” of the disruptions and announced “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules to restore stability. According to the airline, these measures will remain in place for 48 hours to help normalise operations and improve punctuality.

A spokesperson said teams were “working around the clock” to minimise passenger discomfort, adding that affected customers were being offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds where applicable.

An IndiGo Spokesperson says – We acknowledge that IndiGo's operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused.

Passenger Rights and Compensation

Under DGCA regulations, passengers are entitled to full refunds for cancelled flights or delays exceeding three hours, along with monetary compensation ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for domestic flights depending on the delay duration and distance.

IndiGo said eligible passengers will receive notifications via email or SMS under its “Plan B” rebooking and refund option.

New Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind the Crisis

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently enforced updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) in July and November to improve pilot rest and safety.

The rules increase weekly rest to 48 hours (from 36), limit night landings to two per month, and extend the definition of night duty to 12am–6am.

While aimed at reducing fatigue-related risks, the sudden implementation has reportedly caused staffing shortages at IndiGo. Pilot unions, including the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) and the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA), criticised the airline for failing to plan adequately despite advance notice.

Other carriers — such as Air India and Akasa Air — appear to have adapted more smoothly by strengthening pilot rosters, although weather delays and congestion continue to affect the wider sector.

Given IndiGo’s dominant 60% share of India’s domestic market, disruptions at the airline have had a significant ripple effect across the country’s travel ecosystem.

Aviation experts say the crisis underscores the need for careful planning as India raises safety standards amid rapidly growing air travel demand. They argue that IndiGo may now need to overhaul its crew recruitment and rostering strategies to ensure sustainable compliance with the new regulations.