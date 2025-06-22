IndiGo flight emergency landing at Bengaluru after fuel mayday

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Bengaluru, which was in route from Guwahati to Chennai, after the pilot issued a fuel mayday alert.

An incident involving an IndiGo flight emergency landing on June 19 was brought to light over the weekend, raising significant concerns about operational safety just days after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

According to sources, the IndiGo flight, which was carrying 168 passengers, was diverted from Chennai due to air traffic congestion and worsening weather conditions.

As the aircraft neared critically low fuel levels, the pilot issued a fuel mayday, leading Air Traffic Control (ATC) to prioritise its landing at Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The IndiGo flight emergency landing safely took place at 8:20 PM, and all passengers disembarked without injury.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, both pilots involved have been temporarily grounded pending further inquiries.

Although IndiGo has not released an official statement, internal sources confirm that emergency protocols were followed and that the aircraft was subsequently cleared to continue its journey with a new crew.

Read More: Aircraft demolition rules 2025 enact after air India crash in Ahmedabad



This IndiGo flight emergency landing comes shortly after the shocking Air India crash on June 12, which resulted in the deaths of 241 out of 242 individuals on board when a Boeing 787-8

The Dreamliner crashed into a residential building shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad. The closeness of these two incidents has prompted heightened scrutiny of aviation safety standards in India.

Further compounding concerns, another IndiGo flight from Chennai to Madurai experienced a technical fault on June 21, forcing it to return to Chennai with 70 passengers on board.

Aviation safety experts are calling for a thorough review of aircraft maintenance practices, fuel management protocols, and cockpit decision-making processes.

While no passengers were harmed in the recent IndiGo incidents, the increasing frequency of such events has ignited calls for stricter oversight and enhanced safety measures within the aviation sector.