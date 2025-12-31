Indonesia begins accepting global citizenship applications

JAKARTA: A senior immigration official recently revealed that the government had begun accepting applications for the Global Citizenship of Indonesia (GCI) program, which would grant an unlimited stay permit for former citizens.

Indonesia does not recognize dual citizenship for adults. However, the government will begin allowing foreigners of Indonesian ancestry to live and work in the country indefinitely in lieu of dual citizenship.

This is one of Indonesia’s attempt to build ties with its diaspora across the globe. At least five individuals have signed up to the program set for launch on Jan. 26.

Their applications are still subject to reviews, according to Edy Eko Putranto, the director general for residence permit.

“We are involving a team to make those reviews first. We have to find out whether these many people are eligible or not,” Edy was quoted as saying by the state news agency Antara on Monday.

Edy did not go into details on who the applicants were. However, eligible GCI applicants include ex-Indonesian citizens, as well as the children and grandkids of former Indonesians.

Spouses of Indonesian citizens may also apply for this program. The same goes for children resulting from a marriage between an Indonesian citizen and a foreigner.

The GCI does not apply to foreigners who come from countries that were once part of the Indonesian territory. Foreigners involved in separatist activities are not eligible for the GCI.

It is also not available for people who have worked as civil servants, intelligence officers or military personnel in other countries.

The government admitted that GCI had taken inspiration from New Delhi’s Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). This scheme allows foreigners of Indian origin a multiple-entry, lifelong visa.

There are currently over 4 million OCI cardholders worldwide.