Indonesia says no decision yet on buying missiles from BrahMos

Indonesia has not yet made a decision on buying missiles from BrahMos Aerospace in India, a spokesperson at the country’s defence ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Multiple missile systems are being considered by Indonesia, not just those from BrahMos, spokesperson Frega Wenas said after Indonesia’s defence minister met with his counterpart from Vietnam, although he declined to name the other companies.

In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.

“For now it is one of our considerations to review, but I cannot give an official statement when there’s no formal contract,” Wenas said on Monday.

BrahMos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia has been in protracted talks with BrahMos to procure a shore-based version of its mid-range missiles and a version that can be mounted on warships.

Potential buyers in Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East have shown interest in the BrahMos missiles. The company clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines, in 2022.