Indonesia considering 1% sustainable aviation fuel blend by 2026, official says

JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, is considering a plan to require international flights from Jakarta and Bali to use a 1% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend starting from 2026, energy ministry official Edi Wibowo said on Thursday.

Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina this year started producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel made partly from Used Cooking Oil (UCO) in one of its refinery units, and is planning to convert two other refineries to process fuel from UCO.

“The regulation for the gradual implementation of SAF is currently being drafted, with a proposal that it will be started in 2026 with an initial implementation of 1%,” Edi said.

Under the proposed regulation, Indonesia will seek to gradually increase the SAF blend to 5% by 2035.

Indonesia has the potential to produce 3-4 million kilolitres of UCO annually, according to an estimate from the Indonesia Palm Oil Strategic Studies think tank.