Indonesia’s Gede Priandana creates T20I history

Indonesia fast bowler Gede Priandana has etched his name in T20I record books by claiming unique figures in the shortest format.

The pacer becomes the first player ever to take five wickets in a single over in a men’s or women’s T20I.

He achieved this feat during the opening T20I against Cambodia, steering Indonesia to a dominant 60-run victory at the Udayana Cricket Ground.

The 28-year-old right-arm quick produced a spell for the ages in the 16th over of Cambodia’s chase of 168, completely dismantling the opposition’s middle and lower order in a dramatic collapse that effectively ended the contest.

Cambodia were still in the hunt at 106 for 5 after 15 overs, but Priandana, bowling his first over of the match, turned the game on its head instantly.

He struck with the first three deliveries to claim a stunning hat-trick, dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak.

After a dot ball, he removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak, conceding just a solitary wide in the over as Cambodia crumbled to be bowled out well short of the target.

With that extraordinary effort, Gede Priandana became the first bowler in T20 international cricket, across both men’s and women’s formats, to claim five wickets in a single over where fall-of-wicket data is officially recorded.

Earlier in the match, Priandana had also contributed with the bat, scoring six runs while opening the innings alongside wicketkeeper-batter Dharma Kesuma.

Kesuma starred with the bat for Indonesia, hammering an unbeaten 110 off 68 balls, an innings that included eight fours and six sixes, to set up a challenging total of 167.

While the five-wicket-over feat has been achieved twice in domestic men’s T20 cricket, by Bangladesh’s Al-Amin Hossain in 2013–14 and Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun in the 2019–20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Priandana’s performance stands alone in the international arena.