Revised notification: Indoor dining, weddings in Karachi to be banned from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday revised its orders regarding the ban on indoor dining and weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad amid the fifth Covid-19 wave being driven by the Omicron variant.

In a revised notification issued today by the Sindh Home Department, the ban on indoor dining, weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad will go into effect from Jan 21 instead of January 24.

Keeping in view the situation and in compliance with the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Sindh government yesterday banned all types of indoor gatherings, including weddings, dining in Karachi and Hyderabad.

It decided that gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

The move comes after COVID positivity ratio has witnessed an alarming surge across the country after it crossed over 11 percent nationwide with Karachi on top of all with a 41.06 percent ratio

According to sources within the national health ministry, the nationwide positivity ratio reached 11.55 percent during the last 24 hours with Sindh province reporting a ratio of 21.77 percent, Punjab 7.23 percent, Balochisan 4.74 percent, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2.88 percent. Moreover, with respect to major cities, Karachi remained on top with a 41.06 percent COVID positivity ratio, followed by 25 percent in Muzaffarabad, 17.27 percent in Hyderabad, 14.25 percent in Lahore, and 12.75 percent in Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s COVID tally Pakistan has recorded nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak, according to official statistics released on Thursday. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 58,943 samples were tested, out of which 6,808 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.55% as compared to yesterday’s 9.48%.

