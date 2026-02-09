Indus AI Week 2026 brings AI leaders to NED University

Karachi, Pakistan: Indus AI Week in Sindh 2026 was successfully held on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the National Incubation Center (NIC), NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi. The event served as a significant provincial chapter of the National Indus AI Week, complementing the strategic digital transformation initiatives of the Government of Sindh.

Held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence for National Development,” the event brought together policymakers, government representatives, defense officials, academia, industry leaders, AI practitioners, and youth stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in governance, economic development, innovation ecosystems, and workforce transformation in Pakistan.

The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests, including Ali Rashid, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Science & IT; Dr. Fahad Shafiq, Coordinator Sindh for the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP); Syed Shariq Jamal, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) MQM-Pakistan; Advocate Anwer Ali Faridi Shah Madar; and Major Syed Munawar Hussain Shah, Commander ISPR Section Headquarters Sindh.

Delivering a keynote on provincial digital transformation, Ali Rashid emphasized that artificial intelligence has become a foundational pillar for modern governance, healthcare modernization, educational innovation, and economic competitiveness. He noted that through initiatives such as Digital Sindh and AI-driven public service transformation, Sindh is positioning itself as a leading contributor to Pakistan’s digital future.

Highlighting youth engagement, Dr. Fahad Shafiq stressed that Pakistan’s greatest strength lies in its young population. He noted that platforms like Indus AI Week play a critical role in connecting students and innovators with emerging technologies, enabling them to develop future-ready skills aligned with national priorities.

The event also featured an international keynote by Doughlas Sales Alves Amante, a PhD scholar at Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia (Italy), in collaboration with Universidade Federal de Lavras (Brazil). His address focused on the intersection of corporate diplomacy, global cooperation, and AI-driven economic development. Representing the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), he highlighted the importance of global partnerships in strengthening innovation ecosystems and investment accessibility for emerging economies like Pakistan.

The program included high-level panel discussions focusing on AI integration in public policy, governance transformation, national security perspectives, academia–industry collaboration, responsible AI deployment, and the alignment of AI innovation with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Panelists emphasized the need for coordinated national AI strategies and capacity-building frameworks to ensure inclusive and sustainable technological growth.

During the ceremony, commemorative shields were presented to guests and panelists in recognition of their contributions, while certificates were awarded to participants and collaborators for their engagement. The event concluded with a collective commitment from stakeholders to advance artificial intelligence as a national strategic priority, supporting Pakistan’s transition toward digital governance, knowledge-based economic growth, and global technological competitiveness.