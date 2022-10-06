Indus in below low flood at Tarbela and downstream barrages

LAHORE: Indus River has been in below low flood at Tarbela reservoir and all barrages, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Thursday.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been measured 88,300 cusecs and outflow has been 59,100 cusecs.

Water level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river last month. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes after the water level has dropped to normal.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the region.

A huge lake created by the rainwater standing across vast area of Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 56,300 cusecs and outflow of water 45,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 45,400 cusecs and outflow 33,600 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 50,000 cusecs and outflow 62,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Kalabagh has been 78,300 cusecs and outflow of water 70,300 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 107,400 cusecs and outflow 91,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 85,700 cusecs and outflow of water 60,900 cusecs.

