Two charged for killing rare Indus dolphin in Dadu

DADU: A criminal case has been filed against two individuals under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act 2020 for the killing of an Indus dolphin, a rare species also known as the “Queen of the Indus River,” ARY News reported.

The Indus dolphin, which had strayed into the Dadu Canal, was found dead several kilometres (km) away near the Phakka Distributary (commonly known as Amb Mori).

According to Javed Mahar, Conservator of Sindh Wildlife, the culprits removed the Indus dolphin from the canal two days ago, clicked photos, and uploaded them on social media. This act caused the dolphin’s skin to dry, leading to its death.

Upon receiving reports, the Sindh Wildlife Department team in Dadu inspected the site, gathered evidence, and initiated a search operation to rescue the dolphin. Tragically, the dead dolphin was found approximately 8 km away near the village of Gulan Panhor.

The suspects now face charges under wildlife protection laws, carrying a potential penalty of five years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 750,000. The trial will be conducted in the District and Sessions Court of Dadu.

Read More: Punjab Wildlife officials arrest YouTuber over birds’ illegal sale

Back in June 2024, the wildlife department officials conducted a raid in Chuhang area here against an interprovincial network of sale and purchase of partridges.

The team of the Punjab Wildlife department headed by D.G. Wildlife busted the online network of sale and purchase of partridges allegedly run by a YouTuber Mazhar Iqbal.

The wildlife officials arrested Mazhar Iqbal, who was selling eggs, chicks as well as grown up partridges online, a spokesperson of the wildlife department stated.

“Accused Mazhar Iqbal was bringing partridges from Nawabshah in Sindh and selling birds in Punjab,” a department spokesman said.

“Partridges seized in the raid will be shifted to Lahore Safari Park for their proper rehabilitation,” the spokesman added.

Partridge is a ground-dwelling non-migratory bird. It is also found in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to the rapid climate change in Pakistan, the species of this rare bird has been endangered to extinction.

Disruption in the natural food cycle has affected the unique black partridge negatively.