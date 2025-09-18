Indus flood passes peak at Guddu, river water level drops

KARACHI: The water level in Indus River is receding at Guddu Barrage, according to the water data of barrages released by the Sindh Information Department and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell on Thursday morning.

The water inflow reading at Guddu Barrage has been 5,87,983 cusecs, while the outflow of water has been 5,09,074 cusecs pointing out a constant trend of receding floodwater at the barrage in Indus River.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage recorded 5,69,890 cusecs while water discharge remained 5,18,120 cusecs, information department said.

The river flood has passed its peak at Sukkur and now going down slowly, experts opined.

The river has been in medium flood in Naushahro Feroz breaking several minor dykes (Zamindari Bund) on agriculture lands. The floodwater has entered in villages along the Indus River and submerged standing crops.

Several feet water standing in farmlands in villages and disrupting land link.

The water inflow in Indus at Kotri Barrage in downstream is gradually increasing as 3,04,388 cusecs infow recorded today, while the outflow downward recorded 2,89,098 cusecs.

The water level in upstream at Punjnad headworks drastically dropped to 1,38,050 cusecs, according to the river water data.