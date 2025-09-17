Indus flood: Water level at Guddu going down, upsurge at Sukkur

SUKKUR/KASHMORE: The water level at Guddu Barrage constantly going down but the Indus River has still been in high flood, the barrage control room said.

The Guddu Barrage inflow recorded 5,81,086 cusecs while the water outflow at the barrage remained 5,53,559 cusecs.

The water level dropped by 24,000 cusecs at Guddu in last 24 hours.

Indus has also been in high flood at Sukkur Barrage with 5,71,800 cusecs inflow and 5,58,120 cusecs outflow.

The river has been in medium flood in Naushahro Feroz breaking several minor dykes (Zamindari Bund) on agriculture lands. The floodwater has entered in villages along the Indus River and submerged standing crops.

Several feet water standing in Ghulam Nabi Brohi village and disrupting land link.

The water level in the river on upsurge constantly in downstream at Kotri Barrage with 300,853 cusecs inflow and 289,089 cusecs outflow.

Flooding in Indus has damaged standing crops at low lying areas of Jamshoro, Sehwan, Manjhand and Kotri.

The water level in Punjab rivers has returned to normal with low flood in Chenab at Punjnad headworks, PDMA stated.

“Sutlej has been in medium flood at Ganda Singh Wala and low flood at Sulemanki and Islam Headworks,” DG PDMA said.