Indus floodwater surges above four lac cusecs at Kotri Barrage

JAMSHORO/SUKKUR: The water level constantly rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage and has been in medium flood, while the river has been in low flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Floodwater has submerged low lying areas of Sehwan and Manjhand, and entered in dozens of villages forcing people to move from their homes.

The river’s water being seen on both sides of the railway track and there are apprehensions that the water could affect the track.

Indus River has been in medium flood at Kotri Barrage as the water inflow reading has crossed above four lac to 4,07,214 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,80,159 cusecs.

The river’s water inflow at Guddu Barrage in upstream has been recorded 2,01,487 cusecs while the outflow has been 1,72,224 cusecs, according to the barrage control room.

The water inflow and outflow at Sukkur Barrage have been recorded 1,99,939 and 1,44,909 cusecs respectively.

Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers water flows in Punjab have been dropped to normal level, while Sutlej River has been in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam headworks, according to the FFD.

The water flow is going down in Sutlej continuously, FFD said.