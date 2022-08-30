Indus in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu, likely to surge further

SUKKUR: Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages for last one week as the river raging with flood waters of above five Lac cusecs while entering in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Flooding water pressing protective dykes, while people of the katcha area shifting to safer places.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,12,000 cusecs and at Sukkur barrage water inflow and outflow has been measured 5,30,750 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage with 3,53,063 cusecs.

“The water flow in the river is expected to further surge after two days,” a spokesperson here said.

Several villages in katcha area of Sukkur, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts have drowned under the flooding river water. According to an estimate around 600 villages have submerged in the region and thousands people have stranded and waiting for relief.

People complaining about inappropriate relief measures of the local administration for those stranded in flood water. They are moving from the flood hit areas on themselves.

Moreover, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has stated that Indus River has been in high flood at Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur points. The authority has directed all districts along the Indus to keep alert to meet any contingency.

Kabul River water level has dropped at Nowshera with water flow passing at the point has been 1,88,000 cusecs, according to the Flood Cell. “The water being dropped and the situation returning to normal,” according to the administration.

“The water level in Indus River has dropped at Attock-Khairabad point,” flood cell further said. “The river has been in medium flood and a flood flow of 4,34,900 cusecs water passing at Attock point.

Indus has been in high flood at Chashma barrage with 5,02,071 cusecs water, according to the flood cell.

