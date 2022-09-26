Indus at Kotri Barrage in low flood, normal at other barrages

LAHORE: Indus River has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Monday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage has been 2,10,200 cusecs and outflow has been 1,79,400 cusecs.

Floodwater level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes as the water level dropped in the river.

Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake has been created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to discharge into the river.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 72,500 cusecs and outflow of water 56,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 66,700 cusecs and outflow 57,500 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow and outflow 78,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 101,500 cusecs and outflow of water 93,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 106,100 cusecs and outflow 85,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 85,100 cusecs and outflow of water 63,800 cusecs.

