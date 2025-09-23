Indus in medium flood at Kotri, water receding at Guddu, Sukkur

KARACHI: Indus River flowing with medium flood level at Kotri Barrage on Tuesday as further upsurge in water level is expected, according to the barrage control room.

Constantly increasing water level in river exerting pressure over the barrage.

The water inflow at Kotri Barrage, has surged to 3,76,118 cusecs while the water outflow from the barrage to downstream was recorded 3,50,163 cusecs.

The water upsurge in the river has flooded Manjhand taluka of Jamshoro district. Around 70 per cent of Manjhand has been drowned under the floodwater.

The standing crops at hundreds of acres of land have been destroyed in flooding. The water also standing at an old Hindu temple and the railway station.

The peak flood stream has passed through Guddu and Sukkur barrages as the water level in river is continuously receding, according to fresh floodwater data.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage has been recorded 2,53,200 cusecs while the outflow recorded 2,23,805 cusecs, Sindh information department said today.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has dropped to 2,54,560 cusecs while the outflow at the barrage has been 1,99,440 cusecs.

PDMA Punjab has said that the water flow at Punjnad headworks has been 1,11,000 cusecs.