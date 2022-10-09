Indus in normal flow at Tarbela and downstream barrages

LAHORE: Indus has been in normal flow at Tarbela reservoir and all barrages on the river, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Sunday.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage in the downstream has been measured 86,200 cusecs and outflow has been 57,500 cusecs.

Water level has dropped in Indus River after unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods, caused by the climate change.

Several areas in Sindh, were submerged owing to the flooding in the river, as well as rainwater from Balochistan.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the region.

A huge lake created by the rainwater still standing across vast area of Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

The water inflow in the river at Guddu Barrage has been 59,800 cusecs and outflow of water 49,900 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 46,600 cusecs and outflow 36,500 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 45,000 cusecs and outflow 83,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage, Kalabagh has been 66,300 cusecs and outflow of water 58,300 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 101,900 cusecs and outflow 91,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 84,300 cusecs and outflow of water 59,500 cusecs.

Comments