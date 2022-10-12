Indus River below low flood at all barrages

LAHORE: Indus River has been in normal flow at Tarbela and all barrages in downstream, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Wednesday.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage in the downstream has been measured 78,400 cusecs and outflow has been 48,500 cusecs.

Water level has dropped in Indus River after unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods, caused by the climate change.

The water inflow in the river at Guddu Barrage has been 58,600 cusecs and outflow of water 48,400 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 48,100 cusecs and outflow 37,000 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela Dam with water inflow 45,000 cusecs and outflow 60,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage, Kalabagh has been 74,400 cusecs and outflow of water 67,400 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 86,400 cusecs and outflow 80,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 85,700 cusecs and outflow of water 60,900 cusecs.

