Indus River diverted at Dasu dam project site: Wapda

ISLAMABAD: Indus River has been diverted at the project site of Dasu Hydro Power Project in Kohistan district of KP, a spokesperson of WAPDA said on Sunday.

“The construction work has been initiated on temporary dam after diversion of the river,” Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) stated. “The work on the main dam of hydro power project will begin after completion of the temporary dam,” according to the spokesperson.

Wapda has stated that the second under construction diversion tunnel will be completed by the mid of April this year. “During the high flow season, the water of Indus River will pass through both diversion tunnels,” spokesperson said.

Wapda spokesperson said that Dasu Hydro Power Project with 4,320-megawatt power generation capacity will be completed in two phases.

The power generation from the first stage is scheduled by 2026.

Due to Land acquisition issues, Covid pandemic, and other factors, the expected completion of Dasu Stage-I Hydropower Project has been pushed till FY 2026-27, WAPDA has said earlier.

Comments