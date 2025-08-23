web analytics
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Indus River in high flood at Guddu, medium flood at Sukkur barrage

ISLAMABAD: The water level has been surging in the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, as the river has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage.

The water inflow at Guddu has been recorded at 5,13,600 cusecs while the outflow at the barrage has been 4,81,400 cusecs according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage with 4,22,000 cusecs inflow and 370,700 cusecs outflow at the waterworks.

The river’s water flow has been in below low flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage with 1,70,300 cusecs inflow and 1,63,300 cusecs outflow.

The Indus River has been in below flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa headworks.

The water level has been 1549.20 feet at Tarbela reservoir, 99.20 percent of the maximum conservation capacity of the dam, which is 1550 feet.

The water level has been 1218.70 feet at Mangla reservoir, 75.73% percent of the maximum conservation capacity of the dam, which is 1242 feet.

