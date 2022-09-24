Indus River in low flood at Kotri Barrage, normal in upstream

LAHORE: Indus River has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Saturday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow.

At Kotri Barrage, water inflow in the river has been 2,18,500 cusecs and outflow has been 1,86,400 cusecs.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the floodwater of the river moving in downstream of Kotri Barrage to fall in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river embankments after their villages drowned in the water.

Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A mammoth lake created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus going down, standing rainwater getting passage to discharge into the river.

The water level at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 85,500 cusecs and outflow of water 71,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 77,600 cusecs and outflow 67,400 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 84,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 89,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Kalabagh has been 91,800 cusecs and outflow of water 83,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 107,700 cusecs and outflow 86,900 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 88,000 cusecs and outflow of water 64,500 cusecs.

