Indus River in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma: PDMA

LAHORE: An upsurge of water recorded in Indus River with low flood at Tarbela Dam, Kalabagh and Chashma headworks, citing PDMA, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has stated that Sutlej River has been in low flood at Islam headworks. An upsurge in water recorded in Ravi at Shahdara and Sidhnai, while Chenab River at Khanki headworks.

Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers have been in below low flood level at other points, PDMA stated.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela with 2,54,000 cusecs inflow and 2,62,500 cusecs outflow. The river has also been in low flood level at Kalabagh with 2,77,500 cusecs inflow and 2,69,500 cusecs outflow.

Indus has been in low flood at Chashma barrage with 2,63,400 cusecs inflow and 2,48,300 cusecs outflow.

Indus has been in low flood at Guddu Barrage with 2,65,700 cusecs inflow and 2,33,400 cusecs outflow. The river has also been in low flood level in downstream at Kotri Barrage with 2,49,900 cusecs inflow and 2,12,000 cusecs outflow, FFD said in its report.

Ravi has been in low flood level at Sidhnai with 36,800 cusecs inflow and 20,100 cusecs outflow. Sutlej river has been in low flood at Sulemanki headworks with 57,200 cusecs inflow and 44,800 cusecs outflow.