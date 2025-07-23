Indus River in medium flood at Tarbela and Guddu

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River at Tarbela reservoir flowing in medium flood amid scattered rainfall in the catchment area of the river.

The inflow of water in the Indus River at Tarbela has been recorded at 3,69,000 cusecs while the outflow at the point has been 3,67,000 cusecs according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

The river has also been in medium flood at Kalabagh and Chashma. Indus River’s inflow at Kalabagh has been 3,82,800 cusecs and outflow 3,74,800 cusecs. The river’s inflow at Chashma has been 3,78,300 cusecs and outflow has been 3,59,300 cusecs.

The water level has been 1530 feet at Tarbela reservoir with maximum conservation capacity of the dam is 1550 feet.

The water level has been 1190.70 feet at Mangla reservoir with maximum conservation capacity of the dam is 1242 feet.

Chenab River has been in low to medium flood at Marala Headworks with 1,04,300 cusecs inflow and 80,700 cusecs outflow.

The river has been in low flood at Taunsa Barrage with water inflow in Indus River 2,48,300 cusecs and outflow has been 2,54,800 cusecs.

Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu Barrage with 3,40,600 cusecs inflow and 3,04,700 cusecs outflow.

Indus River has been in low flood at Sukkur Barrage with 2,62,300 cusecs inflow and 2,08,700 cusecs outflow.

The river has also been in low flood at Kotri Barrage with 1,91,000 cusecs inflow and 1,50,300 cusecs outflow.