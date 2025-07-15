Indus River in medium flood at Guddu, low flood at Sukkur Barrage

KASHMORE: Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu Barrage, the control room said in its report as water level surging at the barrage after monsoon rains.

Medium flood persists at Guddu Barrage on Tuesday as the Indus River’s water level surging at the waterworks with 20,000 cusecs increase within last 12 hours.

The inflow in Indus at Guddu has been 3,75,500 cusecs while the outflow has been recorded 3,35,800 cusecs.

The water has also been released to three off taking canals of Guddu Barrage, control room stated. “Increasing water pressure further weakening embankments of canals,” local residents said.

They have apprehended of developing breaches in canal banks due to lack of repair of dykes.

Barrage control room has predicted further surge in the river water level during next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division has stated that the Indus River has been in low flood at Sukkur Barrage with 289,500 cusecs inflow and 240,800 cusecs outflow of the water.

While in downstream at Kotri Barrage, 77,100 cusecs inflow and 40,800 cusecs outflow of the water recorded.