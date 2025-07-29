Indus River in Medium Flood at Guddu, Sukkur Barrage

KASHMORE: The water level has been surging in the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, and the river has been declared in medium flood.

The inflow of the water at Guddu has been recorded at 4,23,200 cusecs while the outflow at the point has been 3,87,100 cusecs according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

The river has also been in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage with 360,100 cusecs inflow and 300,900 cusecs outflow at the waterworks.

The Indus has been in low flood at Larkana. The upsurge in water level eroding dyke at Nusrat Loop Bund near Naudero.

The local residents have apprehended that the erosion of the riverbank could affect the residential area and agriculture lands if the authorities fail to strengthen the eroding riverbank.

The river has been in below flood level at Kotri Barrage in the downstream.

The river’s inflow at Kotri Barrage has been 1,50,400 cusecs, while the outlow has been 1,07,900 cusecs.

The Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa headworks.

The water level has been 1537 feet at Tarbela reservoir, 87.07 percent of the maximum conservation capacity of the dam, which is 1550 feet.

The water level has been 1198.75 feet at Mangla reservoir, 57.36 percent of the maximum conservation capacity of the dam, which is 1242 feet.