Indus River in medium flood at Guddu after upstream rainfall

KASHMORE: River Indus has been in medium flood at Guddu barrage with around 3.5 Lac cusecs inflow, according to the barrage’s Control Room, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Monsoon rainfall in upstream has surged the water level in Indus, officials said.

“The water level has surged in Indus River at Guddu Barrage as 3,49,911 cusecs inflow and 3,36,538 cusecs outflow recorded at the barrage,” according to the control room.

“The Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu Barrage,” Sindh irrigation department officials said.

The river’s water level has surged by 37,000 cusecs at Guddu in last 24 hours.

According to the control room, Guddu Barrage’s off-taking B.S.Feeder canal has been closed owing to the flooding situation.

The officials have predicted more surge in the river’s water level during next 48 hours.