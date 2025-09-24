Indus River in medium flood at Kotri, low flood at Guddu, Sukkur

LAHORE: Indus River has been in medium flood at Kotri Barrage as the water inflow surged to 3,98,000 cusecs, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) shared the river water data.

The river has been in low flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, according to the FFD.

Indus River’s water inflow at Kotri Barrage has been recorded 3,98,300 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,71,600 cusecs.

The river’s water inflow at Guddu Barrage in upstream has been recorded 2,18,700 cusecs while the outflow has been 1,89,100 cusecs.

The water inflow and outflow at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 2,24,300 and 1,69,200 cusecs respectively.

Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers water flows in Punjab have been dropped to normal level, while Sutlej River has been in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam headworks, according to the FFD.

The water flow is going down in Sutlej continuously, FFD said.