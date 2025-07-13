web analytics
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Indus River in medium flood level at Guddu Barrage

KASHMORE: Sindh Irrigation Department on Sunday said that the Indus River’s water level surging at Guddu Barrage with 24,000 cusecs increase in last 24 hours.

Indus has been in medium flood at Guddu with 3,42,093 cusecs inflow and 3,05,957 cusecs outflow.

The river has also been in medium flood at Taunsa with 3,97,500 cusecs inflow and 3,73,000 cusecs outflow, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).

Indus river has been in low flood at Sukkur Barrage with 2,60,000 cusecs inflow and 2,07,400 cusecs outflow.

The river has been in low flood level at Kalabagh with 2,40,500 cusecs inflow and 2,32,500 cusecs outflow, while at Chashma, Indus River has been in low flood with 3,69,100 cusecs inflow and 3,48,400 cusecs outflow.

