Indus River in Medium/Low flood at various points

SUKKUR: Indus river has been in flooding after intermittent rainfall in the country, as the water level in river has surged at low to medium flood at various points, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages, low to medium flood at Chashma and Sukkur barrages while in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh as widespread rainfall hits the country.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,94,100 cusecs, while the outflow has been 2,79,700 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,71,375 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,66,375 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,55,175 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,29,581 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 4,38,534 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 4,38,534 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,29,762 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 3,29,762 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 3,25,544 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 3,22,044 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 1,76,806 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 1,76,806 cusecs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

