Indus River surges to high flood at Guddu Barrage: FFD

LAHORE: River Indus has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with inflow between 4,70,000 to 5,10,000 cusecs, Flood Forecasting Division said on Monday.

Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa and Sukkur barrages, according to the data shared by the FFD.

The water level surging in Indus at Guddu Barrage after recent monsoon rainfall in upper catchment areas of the river. According to the barrage control room, inflow of water recorded 4,81,913 cusecs while the outflow remained 4,61,563 cusecs.

GHOTKI: Zameendari Bund at Indus, has developed breach and submerged cotton sugarcane and other crops, local sources said.

The land link of over 10 villages has disrupted after breach in Zameendari Bund, sources added.

DADU: Indus River water has flooded 20 villages in Katcha area of Dadu district.

Floodwater has drowned crops standing at hundreds of acres in the area. People are moving to safer places on their own, without support from the local authorities.

Flood Forecasting Division on Sunday said that River Indus expected to reach high level flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages during next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the FFD report, the flows in Indus are higher due to rainfall in upper catchment areas of the river.

An upsurge in water level in Indus River yesterdays submerged katcha area of Pir Jo Goth and Gambat taluka in Khairpur district. Land link of over 70 settlements in Pir Goth and Gambat was disrupted. People stranded in Sadiq Kalhoro, Mullan Ja Pattan, Keti Ghumra and other settlements.

In upstream Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, while in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage.