Indus River water level drops below low flood at barrages

LAHORE: The water flow in Indus River at Tarbela has been below low flood and also returned to normal at all barrages including the Kotri Barrage.

According to the data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Thursday, the water inflow at Tarbela reservoir measured 71,000 cusecs and outflow has been 67,100 cusecs.

The inflow of water in downstream at Kotri Barrage has been measured 1,61,900 cusecs and outflow has been 1,30,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 64,700 cusecs and outflow of water 49,700 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 45,800 cusecs and outflow 36,300 cusecs.

The water inflow at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 78,500 cusecs and outflow of water 70,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 109,000 cusecs and outflow 88,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 82,700 cusecs and outflow of water 62,000 cusecs.

The water inflow of Chenab River at Head Maralla measured 26,700 cusecs and outflow of water 4,000 cusecs.

The water inflow and outflow in Kabul River at Nowshera has been measured 19,300 cusecs.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has drowned crops and damaged thousands of houses in the area.

A huge lake created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to be discharged into the river.

