Indus River water level drops to Low Flood at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: The water level in Indus River has dropped to low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division at its website on Sunday.

The water level in the river in upstream at Sukkur and Guddu barrages has dropped to normal flow.

The water inflow in the river at Kotri Barrage has been 2,94,500 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 2,68,500 cusecs.

It is to be mentioned here that the water level drop in the river, will facilitate easier discharge of the water standing in vast areas of Sindh into the river. The water of flash floods in Sindh’s districts on the western bank of the river, still standing as a huge lake.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the flood stream from Kotri moving towards Indus delta to enter in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river dykes after their villages submerged in the water. The flooding in the river has badly hit the areas in the route of the river to the sea.

Floodwater has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 1,55,000 cusecs and outflow of water 1,40,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,53,400 cusecs and outflow 1,51,200 cusecs.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has been measured with inflow 1,47,400 cusecs and outflow of water 1,35,900 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,50,700 cusecs and outflow 1,47,000 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 1,02,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 94,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Jinnah Barrage in Kalabagh has been 1,20,200 cusecs and discharge measured 1,12,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 1,47,800 cusecs and discharge measured 1,29,100 cusecs.

The water inflow in the river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,31,400 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,14,400 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level.

Comments