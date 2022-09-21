Indus River water level further drops at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: Flood water has further dropped in Indus River at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Wednesday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow.

At Kotri Barrage, water inflow in the river has been 2,37,400 cusecs and outflow has been 2,02,300 cusecs.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the flood flow of the river from Kotri moving in downstream to enter in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river embankments after their villages drowned in the water.

Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A mammoth lake created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus going down, standing rainwater being discharged into the river.

The water level at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 85,100 cusecs and outflow of water 74,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,10,000 cusecs and outflow 1,01,000 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 87,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 80,900 cusecs.

