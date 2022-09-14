Indus River water level further drops at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: The water level in Indus River has further dropped at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division at its website on Wednesday.

The river still has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while the water level in upstream at Sukkur and Guddu barrages dropped to normal.

The water inflow in the river at Kotri Barrage has dropped to 5,25,700 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 5,09,000 cusecs.

As the water level drop in the river, the water level in submerged areas in Sindh will also drop as it would start to drain out to the river, experts said.

The water of flash floods in Sindh’s districts on the western bank of the river, still standing as a huge lake due to no way out for water drainage into river.

The water still standing at Kotri, Manjhand, Lakki and Sann towns of the Jamshoro district.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the flood stream from Kotri moving towards Indus delta to enter in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river dykes after their villages submerged in the water. The flooding in river has badly hit Ghorabari, Gulail, Domani, Tando Hafiz Shah, Rajo Nizamani, Soof Shoro areas.

Floodwater has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 1,66,400 cusecs and outflow of water 1,54,700 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,58,000 cusecs and outflow 1,55,500 cusecs.

Indus River has been in below low flood level at Tarbela with water inflow 1,44,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,49,700 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,50,200 cusecs and discharge measured 1,42,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,03,500 cusecs and discharge measured 1,84,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,87,500 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,70,500 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level.

