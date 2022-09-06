Indus River water level at Kotri surges above 6-Lac cusecs

SUKKUR/JAMSHORO: The water level in Indus River has crossed over six lac cusecs at Kotri Barrage, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The water in Indus River is receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in upper Sindh, according to irrigation authorities.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has surged to 6,08,147 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 5,84,272 cusecs.

The canals from Kotri Barrage carrying 19,875 cusecs of water. Floodwater has submerged Khanpur and Karo Khuh localities of Kotri. Water has entered in homes in Khanpur, Ward-I of Kotri Municipal Committee.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has dropped by 92,000 cusecs in last 24 hours. The inflow and outflow of water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 2,97,999 cusecs. The inflow and outflow of the river at Sukkur Barrage measured 4,19,090 cusecs.

The river has submerged hundreds of villages in katcha area near Kandhkot, while villagers moving from their homes by boats to safer places.

The water exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,55,900 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,100 cusecs. The water level at the reservoir has returned to normal.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,61,801 cusecs and discharge measured 1,53,801 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,02,373 cusecs and discharge measured 1,84,373 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 2,28,746 cusecs, while outflow has been 2,12,746 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.

