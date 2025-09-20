Indus water level receding at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

KARACHI: Sindh’s Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has stated on Saturday that the water level is receding at Guddu Barrage.

The water level is also gradually going down at Sukkur Barrage.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) in its water data in rivers stated the Indus River has been in low flood at Guddu Barrage and medium flood at Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

The water inflow at Guddu has been 3,19,200 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,90,800 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has been 4,20,500 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,67,100 cusecs.

The water inflow at Kotri Barrage in downstream of the river, has been 3,41,600 cusecs while the water discharge has been 3,19,700 cusecs.

According to FFD Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki headworks and in low flood at Islam Headworks.

All other rivers flowing blow the low flood, according to the water figures shared by the FFD.