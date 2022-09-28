Indus River water level returns to normal at all barrages

LAHORE: The water flow in Indus River has returned to normal at all barrages after water in the mighty river dropped below the low flood category at Kotri Barrage.

According to the data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Wednesday, the water level in the river in upstream barrages has already returned to normal flow.

The inflow of water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 1,87,600 cusecs and outflow has been 1,56,800 cusecs.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has drowned crops and damaged thousands of houses in the area.

A huge lake created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to be discharged into the river.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 64,600 cusecs and outflow of water 47,400 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 49,600 cusecs and outflow 40,900 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 70,000 cusecs and outflow 76,500 cusecs.

The water inflow at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 85,200 cusecs and outflow of water 77,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 109,100 cusecs and outflow 88,100 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 82,700 cusecs and outflow of water 62,000 cusecs.

