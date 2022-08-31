Indus super flood avoided for time being, thanks to rainfall pause

SUKKUR: Indus River has been in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages while the threat of extremely high flood has been avoided for the time being owing to pause in rainfall, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Flood water pressing protective dykes, while people of the katcha area are shifting to safer places.

Indus river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 6,08,154 cusecs. The river has also been in high flood at Gudd Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,18,706 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage water inflow and outflow has been measured 5,29,817 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage with inflow of water 3,79,923 cusecs, while outflow at the barrage has been 3,77,148 cusecs.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus at Chashma has been 4,88,015 cusecs, while at Jinnah Barrage of Kalabagh water inflow and discharge has been 3,03,579 cusecs, according to the water record.

Indus River water inflow and outflow has been 2,02,300 at Tarbela. The water level is returning to normal at Tarbela dam, Flood Forecasting Division said.

Kabul River has been in high flood. The water flow pdmin the river at Nowshera has dropped to 1,17,000 cusecs from 3,15,000 cusecs three days ago, according to the FFD.

Meanwhile, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers flowing at normal level.

Several villages in katcha area of Sukkur, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts have drowned under the flooding river water. According to an estimate around 600 villages have submerged in the region and thousands people have stranded and waiting for relief.

