Indus water erodes river dyke at Qadirpur amid fears of major breach

GHOTKI: In an active monsoon with above average rainfall Indus river eroding Shank Loop Bund in Ghotki district near Qadirpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Indus river has been in low flood at Qadirpur, local people are saying that the flood water rapidly eroding Shank Loop Bund and expressed apprehensions of a breach in the river dyke. Chunks of land falling in the water in result of rapid erosion by the river water, according to people of the area.

Shank Loop Bund, has already been in a poor condition and a breach in the river could unleash heavy losses in the area.

Local population, on self help basis trying to strengthen the protective dyke of the Indus river.

River Indus has been in low flood at Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur as experts apprehending a flood situation in coming days amid an active monsoon weather with a forecast of above normal rainfall this year.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, according to a weather forecast of the Met Office.

