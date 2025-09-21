Indus water level drops at Guddu and Sukkur barrages

KARACHI: The water level is continuously receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages as water at Guddu has dropped to low flood level, according to fresh floodwater data.

The water inflow at Guddu has been 2,73,651 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,44,887 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has dropped to 3,51,953 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,96,933 cusecs.

The water inflow at Kotri Barrage in downstream of the river, has surged to 3,28,142 cusecs while the water discharge has been 3,37,197 cusecs.

The floodwater of Indus River, after a breach at a Loop Bund two days ago, has reached to Bakhri town in Naushahro Feroz district. The water entered in homes, shops as well as in middle school and primary school in Bakhri.

The flood stream submerged crops on hundreds of acres of land in the area. The water has also entered in Pir Mehdi Shah village, Nazar Samtio, Misri Samtio and Dawood Samtio villages.

The water upsurge in the river has drowned more than 30 settlements in Sehwan, Manjhand and other areas of Jamshoro district.

Floodwater has drowned 130 villages in Jamshoro district and submerged crops. Indus water has entered in four villages near Petaro, while the land link of Buddhapur, Manzoor Abad and other villages in the vicinity, has been disrupted.