Indus water level drops to Medium Flood at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: The water level in Indus River has dropped at Kotri Barrage Medium Flood, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division at its website on Thursday.

The water level in the river in upstream at Sukkur and Guddu barrages has dropped to normal flow.

The water inflow in the river at Kotri Barrage has dropped to 4,52,300 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 4,28,900 cusecs.

It is to be mentioned here that the water level drop in the river, will facilitate easier discharge of the water that has submerged vast areas in Sindh into the river.

The water of flash floods in Sindh’s districts on the western bank of the river, still standing as a huge lake due to no way out for water drainage into river.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the flood stream from Kotri moving towards Indus delta to enter in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river dykes after their villages submerged in the water. The flooding in the river has badly hit the areas in the route of the river to the sea.

Floodwater has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 1,66,400 cusecs and outflow of water 1,53,700 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,55,900 cusecs and outflow 1,53,800 cusecs.

Indus River has been in below low flood level at Tarbela with water inflow 1,04,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 88,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Jinnah Barrage in Kalabagh has been 1,52,100 cusecs and discharge measured 1,44,100 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 1,86,700 cusecs and discharge measured 1,68,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in the river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,91,500 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,72,500 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level.

