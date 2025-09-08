Indus water level surges above four lac cusecs at Guddu Barrage

KANDHKOT/HYDERABAD: Indus River’s water flow at Guddu Barrage has soared above four lac cusecs, officials said. The water level increasing at Guddu and Sukkur barrages as several parts of katcha area reportedly submerged in the water.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage has been 4,01,626 cusecs, while the outflow in Indus River at the place has been 3,80,896 cusecs, the barrage control room stated on Monday.

“The water flow at Guddu has increased by 10,922 cusecs within last 24 hours,” according to the statement.

The river water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 3,40,000 cusecs while the outflow at the barrage has been 3,11,000 cusecs.

The river has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage in downstream with 2,36,000 cusecs inflow and 2,31,000 cusecs outflow, the control room said.

The water level at Punjnad headworks has surged to 5,64,000 cusecs as the Flood Forecasting Division shared the data of the water flow.

An unprecedented flooding continuing in Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers in the plains of Punjab as PDMA Punjab has apprehended exceptionally high flood in rivers by September 09.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the Indus River’s flood peak has been delayed and will now likely to reach at Guddu Barrage on September 9, with water stream surpassing 800,000 cusecs.

During a press conference at the Flood Emergency Centre in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah highlighted that evacuation efforts have been accelerated across the vulnerable riverside areas.

He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus to directly supervise preemptive evacuations.