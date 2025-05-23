Indus water treaty, a settled matter, can’t be amended unilaterally; Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz, has said the Indus Water Treaty is a settled matter and cannot be amended unilaterally.

Initiating a discussion on India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a clear violation of international law and treaty obligations—he asserted that New Delhi orchestrated the Pahalgam False Flag Operation to make the agreement contentious.

Syed Shibli Faraz emphasized that Pakistan neither seeks any amendment to this treaty nor will it allow India to make unilateral changes. He stressed the need for a cautious approach in this regard as India will not sit idle to harm Pakistan.

Syed Ali Zafar said the Indus Water Treaty is irrevocable and that any issues can be resolved within the framework of the treaty.

Citing international law and the UN Charter, he asserted that Pakistan has the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard the treaty, including the use of force to dismantle any structures that India might build to obstruct, divert, or block the flow of rivers allocated to Pakistan under the agreement.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan gave a sharp, quick and accurate response to the Indian aggression. He said the entire nation is united and there is a need to continue this harmony.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Kamran Murtaza,

Several bills were introduced in the House. These include: “The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025” , “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025” , “The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned with a direction to report back within 45 days. The Senate also passed “The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”