‘India cannot unilaterally terminate the Indus Water Treaty’

Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, Abdul Basit, stated that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Water Treaty as it holds no legal grounds, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News in response to India’s announcement to unilaterally suspend the Indus Water Treaty under the pretext of the Pahalgam false flag drama, Abdul Basit asserted that India cannot legally terminate the treaty on its own.

He added that if such a step is taken, it could prompt responses from other countries, including China.

Basit emphasised that given India’s recent actions, Pakistan should brace for possible provocations, recalling past incidents like the so-called “surgical strikes” and the Balakot attack.

He warned that India might now try to incite unrest in Balochistan or Azad Kashmir, and Pakistan must remain fully prepared to respond decisively to any violation of its sovereignty.

He further stated that India’s move once again highlights the unresolved core issue between the two nations—Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As long as this conflict remains unsettled, normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India will remain impossible.

Abdul Basit also described India’s announcement as a strategic diversion aimed at shifting attention away from its internal challenges, such as protests by Indian Muslims over the Waqf Board issue, rising Hindu-Muslim tensions, and growing demands for restoring statehood to Occupied Kashmir.

Concluding his remarks, Basit said Pakistan should not be overly concerned about India’s move regarding the Indus Water Treaty.

He pointed out that India neither has the legal authority to revoke the agreement unilaterally nor the infrastructure to divert Pakistan’s water. He dismissed the move as nothing more than a political stunt.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, India announced to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri told media persons in New Delhi.