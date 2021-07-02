Indian water experts yet to visit Pakistan to review hydro projects: sources  

ISLAMABAD: The water experts of India are yet to visit Pakistan under the Indus water treaty aimed at addressing the reservations raised by the latter during the last meeting, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, under the Indus water treaty, the year begins in April and since then Pakistan has sent three letters to the Indian authorities to remind them regarding their scheduled visit.

“During the last meeting of the water treaty held in India, it was agreed that an Indian delegation will visit Pakistan to inspect hydro projects to assess the reservations raised by the country,” they said.

The sources said that the Indus water commissioner of India and the delegation would have to visit project sites during the planned visit, however, they have not yet conveyed anything regarding it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in New Delhi from 23-24 March 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

A host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting. The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to the Indian projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok, and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

Pakistan asked Indian to share data of water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.