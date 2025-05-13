Indus Water Treaty should be respected, urges UK

The British Parliament has stressed the importance of safeguarding the Indus Water Treaty, urging India and Pakistan to uphold the historic agreement amid rising regional tensions.

James Frith, Member of Parliament from Bury in Greater Manchester, has voiced serious concern in the British Parliament over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

He highlighted that many of his constituents have families living in Azad Kashmir, Mirpur, Kotli, and Gujrat, and the fear of renewed conflict is causing distress within the community.

Commending the British government’s efforts towards promoting a ceasefire, Frith called on the UK to continue playing a constructive diplomatic role in the region, considering its historical connection.

He particularly stressed that access to water should not be politicised and that vital agreements like the Indus Water Treaty must be protected.

In response, Foreign Secretary David Lammy acknowledged the gravity of the issue, noting that over three million people in the UK have roots in India and Pakistan.

He stated that he has spoken with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts four times since the beginning of the crisis and remains in regular contact with key countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help ease tensions in the region.

Lammy emphasised that the UK urges both nations to uphold existing diplomatic agreements, especially the Indus Water Treaty, and not to weaponise water access in any conflict.

On April 25, 2025, India announced the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, also known as the Sindh Tas Agreement, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect,” India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri told media persons in New Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

The attack in Pahalgam, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region, claimed at least 26 lives.

Following the attack, Indian media and social media accounts linked to intelligence agency RAW swiftly began targeting Pakistan with unfounded accusations.

The narrative also attempted to portray the incident as religiously motivated, with claims that non-Muslim tourists were deliberately targeted.